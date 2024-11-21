ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces — Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

