City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck Sells 6,065 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $788,631.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,969.22. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHCO opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.46. City Holding has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $136.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. City’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of City in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter worth $180,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

