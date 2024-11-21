Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 24,411 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $207.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.44 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

Dividend Information

Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

