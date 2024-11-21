Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

