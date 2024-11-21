Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 123,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,878. Citi Trends has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

In related news, CFO Heather L. Plutino bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,210.84. The trade was a 20.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,980.21. This represents a 9.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,573 shares of company stock valued at $455,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 111.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

