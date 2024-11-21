Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,783 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $3,345,228.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,059. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,628 shares of company stock worth $18,449,561. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

