Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 782,053 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,976,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day moving average is $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.