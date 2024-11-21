Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,989,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

