Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $912.51 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $912,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 8,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,368,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

