Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1 Billion Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,001,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 57,768 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 37,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.