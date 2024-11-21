Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 441,841 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,841 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,291,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.