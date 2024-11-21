Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $789,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,387,000 after acquiring an additional 759,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.