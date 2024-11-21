Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,541,583 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,155,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 1,174,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after acquiring an additional 830,713 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $28,319,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,104,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

