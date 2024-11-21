Central Bancompany, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.00 (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBCY opened at $650.00 on Thursday. Central Bancompany has a 52 week low of $619.99 and a 52 week high of $750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $658.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.86.
About Central Bancompany
