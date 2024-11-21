CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 25,168 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $891,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,671,433.03. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARG

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 81.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.