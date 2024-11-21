Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.09. 24,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 21,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

