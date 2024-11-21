Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.79. Canaan shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 4,403,665 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Canaan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canaan

Canaan Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,283 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 544,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 418,052 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 289,629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 153,255 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.