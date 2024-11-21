Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 13,400 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00.

Cameco Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TSE CCO traded up C$4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,334. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.41. The company has a market cap of C$37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.