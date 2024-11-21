Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS) Trading Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 22,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 7,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.59% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

