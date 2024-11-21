Brown Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. This represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $169.71.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.