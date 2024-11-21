Brown Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 37.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 879,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

