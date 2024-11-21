Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.00 and traded as high as C$78.55. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$77.76, with a volume of 736,290 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$32.21 billion and a PE ratio of 51.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

