Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO William Magnuson Sells 17,933 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,816 shares in the company, valued at $20,078,011.20. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 934,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,993. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.47.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

