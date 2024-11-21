Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Cameron McIntyre Buys 8,000 Shares

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McIntyre bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$19.45 ($12.63) per share, with a total value of A$155,600.00 ($101,038.96).

Brambles Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brambles’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

