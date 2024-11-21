Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 53542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
Recommended Stories
