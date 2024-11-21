Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,826,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,561 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,169,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 15.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

