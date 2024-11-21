BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $80.42 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $80,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $243.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.29. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.83 and a 1 year high of $251.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

