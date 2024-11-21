BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$142.66 and last traded at C$144.46. 41,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 40,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.59.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.