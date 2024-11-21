BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Price

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $217.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

