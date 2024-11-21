Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 5,112 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,816,000 after buying an additional 4,700,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kenvue by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

