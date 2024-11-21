Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

