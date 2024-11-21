Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $251,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

