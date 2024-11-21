Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 22.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

