Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,922 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $327.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

