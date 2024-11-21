BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 8,369,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. This represents a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.