BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

BCML stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 10,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.76. BayCom has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on BayCom from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

