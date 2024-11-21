Barclays Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $251.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $255.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

AMT stock opened at $200.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

