Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.44. 272,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,433. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.16. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

