Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,134 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

ADM opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

