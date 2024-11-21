Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 169.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.