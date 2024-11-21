Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

