Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 3.9 %

Qualys stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.