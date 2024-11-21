Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.32 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 966,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

