Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

