Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.