Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

SNOW traded up $39.22 on Thursday, reaching $168.34. 20,829,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 21.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Snowflake by 372.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 178,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

