Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $932,797,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,990,000 after purchasing an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $755.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $872.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $716.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

