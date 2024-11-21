B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $4.25 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

