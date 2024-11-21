Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 228,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.24 ($0.10).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.53. The company has a market cap of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of -612.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

