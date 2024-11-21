Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 10200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of Aurrigo International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Aurrigo International Stock Down 0.8 %

About Aurrigo International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -666.67 and a beta of -1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.09.

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

